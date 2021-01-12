Bigg Boss 14: Will Jasmin Bhasin Re-Enter The House? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say!

Will Jasmin Re-Enter Bigg Boss 14 House?

A Twitter user asked, "Hi @jasminbhasin ma'm By seeing #AskJasmin I have one and only top question was... ARE YOU RE-ENTRYING INTO THE #BiggBoss14 ?? I'm waiting for your reply ma'am. Not even I'm and many of your fans are waiting for your reply..."

The actress replied, "This is the most asked question & I'm here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans."

When Jasmin Realised She Is In Love With Aly?

Meanwhile, #AskJasmin has been trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few other questions!

Fan: When you realised that you are in love with Aly And Will your parents agree for your marriage?

Jasmin: It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don't have any issue with it 😊

Will Jasmin Marry Aly?

Fan: Will you marrige with alygoni #BiggBoss14 ?I'm waiting for your reply ma'am. Not even I'm and many of your fans are waiting for your reply...

Jasmin: Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family.

When Did She First Meet Aly?

Fan: Describe your first ever meet with Aly.

Jasmin: I met @AlyGoni for the first time at the Mumbai airport when we were leaving for Argentina for KKK.

Fan: aap bb house me se konsi memory apne sath hamesha rakhana chahto ho??

Jasmin: When @AlyGoni entered the house the first time for me. Woh memory mai zindagi bhar apne saath rakha chahti hun. That moment gave life to me!

Parent’s Reaction On Her Eviction

Fan: What's your parents reaction on your eviction?

Jasmin: My parents were very sad and heartbroken. My father was extremely hurt but that's very normal. Every father wants to see their child winning.