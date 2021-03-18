Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Hits Back At Trolls After 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' Trends On Social Media

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Nikki Tamboli was recently interviewed by Bigg Boss 7 contestant VJ Andy. In the video, Andy ended up asking Nikki if she would go out on a date with Aly Goni if he has broken up with Jasmin Bhasin. To which, Nikki replied by stating that she could go on a date with him even now but as a friend.

However, Nikki’s statement did not go down well with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s fans. Along with them, Rahul Vaidya’s fans too started bashing Tamboli as she also happened to commented on Rahul and Disha Parmar’s relationship in her interview. Nikki’s candid responses led to Rahul and Jasmin-Aly's fandoms trending 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' and 'Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai' on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Nikki shut down the trolling in her own style with a solid response. The actress shaded the trolls by asking them if this trend is a paid promotion. Nikki wrote, “Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai??” Take a look!

Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! 🤪😅

Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/QjAa633quB — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) March 18, 2021

For the unversed, Nikki and Rahul Vaidya had a love-hate relationship during the course of Bigg Boss 14. Aly and Jasmin’s relationship, on the other hand, truly blossomed on the show as they went on to become a 'couple' from being best friends.

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli will soon be seen making her music video debut. The actress who has worked in some regional films is also in talks for other projects.

