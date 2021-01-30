BB 14: Rubina Dilaik's Sister On Rakhi Sawant Pulling Strings Of Abhinav's Shorts: It Was Not In Good Taste

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant was seen irritating Abhinav Shukla and playfully pulled the strings of his shorts during a task. This didn't go down well with neither Abhinav nor his wife Rubina, who had a major tiff with Rakhi. Even netizens slammed Rakhi for crossing her line and found it not entertaining at all. But the makers recently shared a promo, in which Salman Khan supporting Rakhi and said she is entertaining in the house. Abhinav, who was miffed with this, said, "If this is entertainment, I want to leave the house." Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik has reacted to the incident. She also feels that it was not in good taste.

Jyotika was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rakhi Sawant thinks that it is very casual to pull at someone's trousers and it is entertaining for her. But every person is different and what feels normal to one person, may not feel like that to someone else. Some people might think this is entertaining while some may feel the exact opposite."

She further added, "From the kind of background that we come from, it is a big deal to pull someone's trouser or pant strings. It is someone's personal space and one shouldn't cross that line. According to me, Rakhi shouldn't have pulled Abhinav jiju's pant strings. That was not in good taste. Everyone has a different definition of entertainment, but this doesn't look good and I'm sure the audience feels the same."

About the friendships and equations in the house, Jyotika feels that relationship in the house keep changing and added that Nikki Tamboli is honest with Rubina and Abhinav. She said that earlier, she felt Rakhi liked the couple, but the way she flipped, she said that she can't trust anyone's equation in the house. She also felt that there can't be real friendships in the house since everyone is playing a game.

Meanwhile, Rubina's sister is happy that Rubina and Abhinav have come so far in the game together.

