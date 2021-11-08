Bigg Boss 15: Bhagyashree Reunites With Salman Khan For The Promotions Of Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi
Sundareshwar,
an
uncommon
story
of
a
long-distanced
arrange
marriage,
starring
Sanya
Malhotra
and
Abhimanyu
Dassani
brought
together
by
Vivek
Soni
is
out
now
on
Netflix!
Recently,
the
lead
pair
visited
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
for
the
promotions
of
the
film.
But
that's
not
all,
Bigg
Boss
15
saw
Maine
Pyaar
Kiya
actors
Salman
Khan
and
Bhagyashree
together.
Bhagyashree
was
the
special
guest
on
the
reality
show
on
Saturday
night.
She
along
with
Salman
was
seen
recalling
some
shooting
moments
from
their
movie.
Both
actors
recreated
those
moments
from
the
movie
once
again.
Besides
this,
the
actress
also
talked
about
her
son
Abhimanyu
Dassani
and
his
latest
film
Meenakshi
Sundareshwar.
Sanya
Malhotra,
who
plays
the
lead
opposite
Abhimanyu
in
the
film,
also
joined
the
mother-son
duo
on
the
stage.
More
so,
Abhimanyu
and
Sanya
entered
the
house
and
played
a
task
with
the
contestants.
They
asked
them
to
pick
a
contestant
they
would
like
to
maintain
a
safe
distance
in
the
house.