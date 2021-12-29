Bigg Boss 15 December 28 Highlights: Umar And Karan Get Into An Argument; Devoleena Lashes Out At Abhijit

The December 28 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra getting into a war of words over Tejasswi Prakash. Umar is miffed that he couldn't bring her on their side while Karan says she is playing her own game with Nishant Bhat. Karan tells him that she has shifted and, however, he would have said anything but she wouldn't have agreed. Later, Umar lashes out at Nishant while Karan says Nishant and Shamita Shetty are trying to get Tejasswi on their side.

Later, Rakhi Sawant curses everyone for stealing her luxury items from the VIP room. Rakhi and Abhijit Bichukale indulge in some fun banter over the former’s missing 'Chaklis.’ This is followed by Tejaswi and Karan talking about Nishant and Rashami Desai and getting into a small argument over who they'll be playing for. Karan takes Shamita's name while Tejasswi says she will play for Nishant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Soon, Tejasswi gets into an argument with Umar for talking about her with Abhijit. Karan takes Umar aside and tries to calm him down. He asks Umar to play for himself as Rashami can fight her own battle. Umar then tells Rashami about his conversation with Karan. She says that Karan hasn't done anything for him. In the meantime, Tejasswi and Karan talk about Umar's erratic behaviour.

Bigg Boss 15 December 27 Highlights: Karan And Tejasswi Argue; Rashami, Abhijeet Get Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Abhijit Bichukale A Dog, The Latter Starts Throwing Things

The next morning, Abhijit gets flirty with Devoleena and she slams him. Karan tells Tejasswi that he feels Rashami is instigating Umar against him. Meanwhile, Nishant and Pratik Sehajpal discuss Rashami's behaviour. Soon, Ticket To Finale Task named BB gift shop begins. Pratik, Shamita, Devoleena and Nishant are the contenders while Karan, Umar, Abhijit, Tejasswi, Rashami will make gifts for them to fill in the cart.

Soon, Devoleena and Abhijit get into a fight. The latter, who was the shopkeeper in the first round, had rejected all of Devoleena's gifts. Sanchalak Rakhi, Karan, Shamita laud his move and for changing the game. Later, Bigg Boss slams the housemates for planning to cancel the task. He reveals in front of them that he himself will cancel it for them. This is followed by BB announcing that the next task will be around eliminations. He warns everyone that they won’t be able to cancel this task.