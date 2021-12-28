Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Abhijit Bichukale A Dog, The Latter Starts Throwing Things

Things seem to be heating up in the Bigg Boss 15 house as the show is just two weeks away from its finale. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen getting angry after Bigg Boss pointed out that the housemates tried to cancel yet another task. She then loses her calm on Abhijit Bichukale for not keeping her in confidence while trying to do so.

In the sneak peek, the actress walks up to Abhijit and yells him angrily, “Agar task radd karna that to mujhe bola kyu nahi Mujhe nahi farak padta baaki charo se. Himmat hai to much pe bol ke khel (Why did not you tell me if you wanted to get the task cancelled? I do not care about the other four, if you dare to, play the game openly).” Abhijit then retaliates by saying, "Kya karegi, maregi mujhe (Will you hit me now)?

As Devoleena argued back and called him a dog. She says, “Tu kya karega kutte (what will you do, dog)? Kutte see bhi gaya guzra hai tu (You are worse than a dog).” Abhijit loses his cool and then starts throwing something in anger. Abhijit will also be seen cancelling all products as the 'shopkeeper’ in the task, leaving Devoleena extremely angry with his move.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Task raddh hone ke kaaran gharwaalon ko face karna pada kathor parinaam. Aisa kya hua jisse Devoleena ho gayi Abhijit Bichukale par itni aakramak?

It must be noted that Abhijit and Devoleena had an ugly showdown earlier on the show when the former repeatedly asked her for kisses despite her refusal.