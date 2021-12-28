Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Abhijit Bichukale A Dog, The Latter Starts Throwing Things
Things seem to be heating up in the Bigg Boss 15 house as the show is just two weeks away from its finale. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen getting angry after Bigg Boss pointed out that the housemates tried to cancel yet another task. She then loses her calm on Abhijit Bichukale for not keeping her in confidence while trying to do so.
In the sneak peek, the actress walks up to Abhijit and yells him angrily, “Agar task radd karna that to mujhe bola kyu nahi Mujhe nahi farak padta baaki charo se. Himmat hai to much pe bol ke khel (Why did not you tell me if you wanted to get the task cancelled? I do not care about the other four, if you dare to, play the game openly).” Abhijit then retaliates by saying, "Kya karegi, maregi mujhe (Will you hit me now)?
Bigg Boss 15 December 27 Highlights: Karan And Tejasswi Argue; Rashami, Abhijeet Get Nominated For Elimination
As Devoleena argued back and called him a dog. She says, “Tu kya karega kutte (what will you do, dog)? Kutte see bhi gaya guzra hai tu (You are worse than a dog).” Abhijit loses his cool and then starts throwing something in anger. Abhijit will also be seen cancelling all products as the 'shopkeeper’ in the task, leaving Devoleena extremely angry with his move.
BB15: Shamita Finds Support From Raqesh Bapat, Rajiv Adatia, Shilpa Shetty After Rakhi Makes Fun Of Her Injury
The
aforementioned
promo
was
shared
on
the
official
social
media
handles
of
Colors
TV
with
the
following
caption:
“Task
raddh
hone
ke
kaaran
gharwaalon
ko
face
karna
pada
kathor
parinaam.
Aisa
kya
hua
jisse
Devoleena
ho
gayi
Abhijit
Bichukale
par
itni
aakramak?
Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @Voot” Check out the promo below:
It must be noted that Abhijit and Devoleena had an ugly showdown earlier on the show when the former repeatedly asked her for kisses despite her refusal.