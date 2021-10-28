Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Reveals Dark Secret Of His Life While Arguing With Rajiv Adatia; Find Out What

After the entry of wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the show is getting interesting to watch for the viewers. For the unversed, Rajiv shares a good bond with Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and many other housemates. Notably, Ieshaan Sehgaal is not comfortable with Rajiv's entry into the house, as the duo shared a very close relationship.

Rajiv Adatia has already told Ieshaan Sehgaal that his family is not liking his closeness with Miesha Iyer inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the latest episode, Ieshaan asks Rajiv not to share anything with the outside world. However, their conversation turned into a mess as they engaged in a verbal argument with each other.

During the argument, Rajiv Adatia points out that he is friends with Ieshaan for the past two years and knows him very well. While replying to his comments, Ieshaan Sehgaal got emotional and revealed the dark secret of his life. He replied to Rajiv by saying, "Aap jata kya rahe ho ye. Tune mujhe depression se nikala hai, lekin tu jata kya raha hai."

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer Lock Lips Inside The House; Netizens React (VIDEO)

After that, their argument got worse. Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra tried to sort it out but it got uglier. Rajiv said, "Main nahi bata sakta Ieshaan aur mera kya relationship hai. Hum kitne close hain." Ieshaan said that Rajiv's statements are portraying him in a bad light and raise questions over his sexuality. Ieshaan Sehgaal asks Shamita Shetty to talk to Rajiv Adatia.

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash On Rajiv Adatia: He Has Done More Than Akasa And Simba In Just One Day

Let us tell you, netizens have already started reacting to Ieshaan and Rajiv's past alleged relationship. What do you think about their argument? Let us know in the comments section below.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.