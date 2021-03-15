Bigg Boss 15 Makers Haven't Approached Celebs Yet; Only 5 Commoners To Participate (More Details Inside)
Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news ever since the previous season got over. During the Bigg Boss 14 finale, host Salman Khan revealed about the online auditions for commoners. And post the show, there have been several speculations about popular celebrities being approached for the show. Now, a source close from the channel has revealed that the makers haven't approached any contestant yet and are finalising the theme.
No Contestants/Celebrities Approached Yet!
The source was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have not yet started approaching anyone for casting in the upcoming season of the show. Every year, the same rumour goes round about names being finalised. But the fact is we approach and cast people only in the last month, when the show is about to start."
Makers Are Deciding On The Theme
While the makers are yet to decide on the contestants for the next season, the source revealed that they are right now locking the theme for the year and discussions are going on over this subject.
5 Commoners, 10 Celebrity Couples & 3 Known Faces To Participate
Regarding the entry of commoners, the source revealed, "We think this year we will invite only five commoners that too, the entertaining, and influencing ones. And rest of the 10 we are planning from the celebrity couples, whether divorced and single now, or those who are dating, or the ones who just broke up. We are also trying for three very well known faces, right from Bollywood to TV industry. And about 2-3 such who are famous for some reason."
Makers To Ensure No Oldies In New Season!
Further, the source added that the channel is addressing some of complaints made by audiences. Apparently, they will make sure that the upcoming season will be a fresh one with no oldies or second chances. It is being said that the commoners will be elected on the votes by the audiences.
