Bigg Boss 15 November 9 Highlights: Raqesh-Shamita Go On A Date, Karan Has A Gift For Tejasswi

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 9 was high on romance, with two much-loved couples in the house, Raqesh-Shamita, and Karan-Tejasswi, having a great romantic time. The highlight of the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 15 was Raqesh and Shamita's dinner date and Karan's special moment with Tejasswi where he gifted her a pendant.

The episode began with an argument between Pratik and Rajiv. Later, Bigg Boss called Tejasswi, Shamita, and Nishant and asked them to name two contestants who never made food inside the house. The trio named Jay and Vishal as the two contestants who never tried cooking. Later, the duo made food for Shamita and Raqesh's dinner date, as the instructions of Bigg Boss.

Later, Raqesh and Shamita are seen enjoying their dinner date. According to Shamita, it is their second official date. Later, the couple was also seen doing a romantic dance. Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan were seen discussing that they should also get something.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestants were later seen fighting over food, as Bigg Boss took away their ration. Tejasswi is seen announcing that they will only make brunch hereafter. And it didn't go well with Umar Riaz, who said that she should have discussed with others before making a decision. Later, Tejasswi, Karan, and Umar were seen discussing how Neha and Shamita can share their gluten-free food with others, as they have plenty of quantity in stock.