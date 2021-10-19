    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 15 October 18 Highlights: Nishant Becomes The New Captain; Jay & Tejasswi Get Into An Argument

      The October 18 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the contestants getting into another physical altercation over the pathway pieces. Jay Bhanushali is furious with Vishal Kotian for not helping him. The latter defends himself by stating that it was getting too physical.

      Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy task and asks the Gharwaasis to come to a unified decision on who wants to be the captain. There will be three contenders and the housemates end by choosing Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali for the contenders.

      Tejasswi is made the sanchalak of the task and we see Vishal and Shamita Shetty support Nishant. The contenders will have to complete a chariot whilst taking the help of the Junglewaasis and will also have to make one of them run on a treadmill. The contender who treads the most distance will become the captain.

      Meanwhile, someone messes with Jay's Chariot and he blames Pratik for it. Bhanushali complains to Bigg Biss and Tejasswi. Jay then refuses to play and starts messing with Pratik's chariot. He even lashes out at Tejasswi and they get into a heated argument. Vishal too expresses displeasure over the way Jay is playing the game. Tejasswi calls Jay sour loser and the latter asks her to take her words back. Jay tells Miesha Iyer that he is disappointed in her as she didn’t take a stand for him and he had put himself in danger for her.

      At the end of the second round, Nishant's team leads with 2.02 km of distance being covered on the treadmill. Eventually, the task ends and Nishant is elected as the Captain. Later, we see Jay talking to Pratik and thanking him for doing what he did in the task as he got to know a lot of things.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 0:29 [IST]
      X