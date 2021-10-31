Bigg Boss 15 October 30 Highlights: Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty Promote Sooryavanshi In The Salman Khan Show

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of October 30, Saturday was indeed a special one, with Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty gracing the show. The actress-director duo joined the Salman Khan show to promote their highly anticipated upcoming project, Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty also had a fun interaction with the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, in the special Weekend Ka War episode.

The Bigg Boss 15 episode began with host Salman Khan's grand entry. The Bollywood superstar wished everyone a Happy Diwali and added that tonight's Weekend Ka War episode will be completely scripted. Later, he introduced a new task, where the contestants were asked to write complaints about two of their Bigg Boss 15 housemates on a piece of paper.

Later, Salman Khan discussed Pratik Sehajpal's performance in the captaincy task and added that he doesn't think that the contestant was wrong. He pointed out that Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian's friendship is breaking, as they complained about each other. Salman asked the Bigg Boss 15 contestants to show their emotions, and to not be so diplomatic with each other.

Later, the host called out Tejaswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty for their entitled behaviour inside the house. Salman Khan openly stated that both the contestants are behaving like queens inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and asked why they are doing it. When Shamita asked why Salman called her a 'queen', the host pointed out that she doesn't have connections inside the house.

Then, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty made a grand into the Bigg Boss 15 platform, to promote their ambitious project Sooryavanshi. The actress-director duo played a game with Salman Khan where the host's crimes were listed, and they were asked to do a dare. Later, the host introduced Katrina and Rohit to the contestants.

Rohit Shetty teased Tejaswi about her affair with Bigg Boss, and the duo had a fun banter. Later, the filmmaker asked Simba to tell a dialogue from his popular film, Singham. Akasa sang the popular number Aithey Aa from Katrina and Salman's film Bharath, to which they danced. Rohit Shetty later asked the contestants to feed each other gulab jamuns and open up about their misunderstandings. Katrina, on the other hand, stated that she wish a woman to win the show this time. Later, the duo made an exit and Salman Khan wrapped up the episode, stating that the eviction will take place on Sunday's episode.