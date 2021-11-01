Bigg Boss 15 October 31 Highlights: Akasa Is Eliminated, Tejasswi Upsets Salman Khan

The popular show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss 15 had an eventful Sunday episode with Akasa Singh getting eliminated from the show. Akasa was eliminated from the show after receiving the least number of votes on this week's nominations. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash upset Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan by talking back, and this led to an argument.

The October 31 episode of Bigg Boss 15 began with host Salman Khan's entry. The superstar host started the show with a new task, where the contestants were asked to roast each other. The new task was kickstarted by Afsana Khan and Vishal Kotian, who teased Umar Riaz for bagging the show only because of his brother.

Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat belong to the second team that is selected for the roast. Salman Khan asked Tejasswi about her lecture on maths, and the roast finally ends. The actress admitted that she made a mistake, while the host asked fun maths questions to the other housemates.

Later, Nishant and Vishal were pitted against each other, and they are followed by Karan Kundrra-Jai Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty-Umar Riaz. While Vishal stated that Nishant is entertaining but double-faced, he retaliated stating that Vishal is self-obsessed and motormouth. Karan was happy with the analysis of Jay, who stated that the actor is an 'aashiq', competitive, and chaalak. Karan, on the other hand, stated that Jai is frank and competitive.

Later, Umar stated that Shamita is 50 percent superiority complex, has no friends, and is boring. However, he also stated that he respects Shamita. Umar also mentioned that she misses Raqesh a lot. Shamita, on the other hand, called Umar very competitive and entertaining. But, she added that he is prejudiced against her, and added that she feels uncomfortable with him. This led to an argument between the duo.