Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump; India’s Best Dancer 2 Enters Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and Imlie have grabbed the first four spots while Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 3.8, 3.4, 2.7, 2.6 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, IBD 2 & TMKOC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2) has managed to occupy the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.0), India's Best Dancer 2 (1.9), Pandya Store (1.9) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.9) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is still out of top 10 chart. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.5 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 1.6, 1.2 and 1.8 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.3 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 1.8, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.