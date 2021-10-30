Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump; India’s Best Dancer 2 Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 42 (October 16-October 22, 2021) are out. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their first two spots. Udaariyaan has pushed Imlie to the fourth spot. While Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the fifth place, India's Best Dancer 2 has entered top 10. Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is out of top 10 slot on BARC chart. Among channels, Star Plus is the top channel while Zee TV has pushed Sony TV to the fifth place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan and Imlie have grabbed the first four spots while Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 3.8, 3.4, 2.7, 2.6 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, IBD 2 & TMKOC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2) has managed to occupy the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.0), India's Best Dancer 2 (1.9), Pandya Store (1.9) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.9) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is still out of top 10 chart. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 1.0 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.5 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 1.3 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 1.6, 1.2 and 1.8 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.3 ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7 and 1.8, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.