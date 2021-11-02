Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Trend For Simba Nagpal's Eviction After The Latter Pushes Him Into The Pool

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15 has been a witness to many episodes of violence between the contestants that have been criticised by the viewers. Now the latest episode of the show will see yet another ugly episode of violence after contestants Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz will get physical with each other during a nomination task. Not only this, Simba will be seen pushing Umar into the pool. This has enraged the fans of the doctor-model who have started trending 'Evict Simba Now' and 'Justice For Umar Riaz' expressing their anger.

One of the users wrote, "Till now #BiggBoss15 for #UmarRiaz: They mock him on profession/ on Asim - No action, Simba pushed him in the pool & mock him on religion - no action, Umar's footages aren't shown in Episodes, In WKV he gets bash without a solid reason. At least EVICT SIMBA NOW."

Another netizen wrote, "#UmarRiaz in hell pain couldn't breathe

@BeingSalmanKhan will show Umar wrong u said about tv actors so it is justified to torture & to do physical violence on u Even Umar already said sorry for that line." While a Twitter user also wrote, "Zeeshan Khan is evicted from Bigg Boss OTT just for a Normal Push. First kkundra pushed Pratik Sehajpal so hard & Now Simba Nagpal pushed our champ @realumarriaz but both are still in House!! What is this @ColorsTV ??? Why Different rules in different seasons?" A netizen further stated, "#JusticeForUmarRiaz & EVICT SIMBA NOW both tags are on the trending list. Do you think BB is using the same strategy for Umar as they did with Asim? Torture him inside the house and fans will show outrage outside and it will hype the show."

Not only this, Umar Riaz's fans furthermore got angry after a clip went viral wherein Umar revealed that Simba Nagpal also commented a derogatory statement against his religion. He further expressed his disappointment on being constantly compared to his brother Asim Riaz who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at the tweets.

Talking about Umar Riaz, the contestant has been in the loggerheads with contestants like Simba Nagpal and Shamita Shetty for quite some time now. While Simba was found to be writing some negative viewpoints about some contestants inside the house in the latest episode. It will now be interesting to see whether the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor ends up being evicted for his act.