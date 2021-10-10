Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10 Highlights: Sahil Shroff Gets Eliminated From The Salman Khan Show

The October 10 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Yohani delivering a lovely performance on 'Manike Mange Hithe.’ Soon, Salman Khan asks the contestants who is not understanding the game. Most housemates end up taking Donal Bisht’s name. This is followed by nine people saying they feel Afsana Khan can cheat for the game. Vishal Kotian also calls her out for twisting words whilst Umar Riaz and Akasa call Vishal the biggest manipulator.

And then everyone says Meisha Iyer is the dirtiest person in the house. This leads to a lot of commotion and we see Meisha and Donal get into a fight. Jay Bhanushali fights with Akasa Singh as she did not protest against Pratik Sehajpal. Ieshaan Sehgaal consoles Meisha who is crying a lot.

Bigg Boss 15 October 9 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Pratik, Rakhi Sawant Entertains The Housemates

Soon, Karan Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Bhasin grace the show as panellists. Neha says that she feels Nishant Bhat is being a little quiet while Shamita Shetty is playing better and taking a stand for herself. She also adds that people are bullying Pratik which is sad. However, Karan Patel doesn’t agree with her but Nikki and Neha say that Pratik is running the show. Nikki point out the fact that 12 people were on him and Jay abused his mother.

Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Pushes Udaariyaan Down; Super Dancer 4 Witnesses A Jump

Salman Khan then comes to this week’s elimination and announces that Sahil Shroff has becomes the first contestant to get evicted after receiving the least votes. Later, Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma come on the show for Navratri celebrations. We also get to see Aastha Gill and Arjun Bijlani come for performance along with Bhumi Bhanushali and the Meet Brothers. Amid the ongoing Navratri celebrations, Afsana bursts down in tears as she feels hurt by Shamita and Vishal. Simba Nagpal is seen consoling her.