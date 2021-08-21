Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan Takes A Jibe At Nishant Bhatt For His Comments On Her In The Show

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing several eyeballs right since its inception. With several high octane activities by the contestants, the season has also witnessed the housemates often talking about the contestants from the previous popular seasons. In a recent clip that has been going viral from the show, contestants Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana can be seen talking about why Bigg Boss 7 and 14 winners Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik won their seasons respectively. However, Nishant goes on to make a not so pleasant statement about Gauahar in the clip. This has not gone down well with her and she took to her social media handle to take a dig at the choreographer.

Talking about the viral clip, Akshara Singh asks why Gauahar Khan won her season to which Nishant Bhatt says that she used to crib and shout a lot. He also makes a whining sound with his mouth while taking a dig at Gauahar. The video was shared by Gauahar and she tweeted, "Shaaaanti ... Bol Ne Do, Angoor Khatte Hain. Hahaha, spread love."

Not only this, the Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year actress furthermore tweeted stating, "Agar Sirf Chillane Se Log BB Jeet Jaate Toh Nishant Ke Haath Mein Pehle Hafte Mein Trophy Hoti! Hahahahahahah. Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won't know what it takes to be a winner. First, as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country." Take a look at the viral clip from Bigg Boss OTT and Gauahar's tweet regarding the same.

Shaaaanti … 💛💛 bol ne do , angoor khatte hain . Hahaha spread love https://t.co/WBzVUefxb9 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

The contestants also talk about Rubina Dilaik in the clip. Akshara Singh says that Rubina used to stay calm but used to fight with the other housemates at times. Pratik Sehejpal adds that all the other housemates with whom the Choti Bahu actress used to fight were useless. Talking about the show, the latest episode had seen an ugly fight being taken place between Pratik and Zeeshan Khan. Not only this, but the upcoming episode will further see Akshara getting into a spat with Zeeshan.