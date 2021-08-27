Bigg Boss OTT: Housemates Take Part In An Entertainment Task; Bigg Boss Later Punishes The Entire House

Entertainment! Entertainment! and Entertainment! Yes, it was yet another entertaining day at the Bigg Boss OTT house today as the housemates danced, laughed, came together as a team, it looked like a mini celebration in all!! The day started with Divya, Milind and Akshara revolting against the entire house and were quite vocal about not doing any household work as they believed that the decision of making Pratik and Neha the Boss Man and Lady was unfair. However, the very next moment Moose was seen crying alone in the garden area, and the trio who was revolting came to her rescue, consoled her, and made her laugh.

Moving on, the second half of the day got interesting as Bigg Boss announced an entertainment task which was the highlight of the day. In the task housemates were divided in two teams, Team A (Divya, Milind, Akshara) Team B (Raqesh, Shamita, Nishant, Moose). Both the teams had to entertain the judges, Neha-Pratik and prepare a dance performance in 30 minutes. It was difficult to say which team did best as everyone seemed to enjoy it; the judges Pratik and Neha were super supportive and appreciated each housemate for their performance and efforts. After over-the-top performances of both the teams, the judges declared that Team B had won the task.

Bigg Boss OTT August 26 Highlights: Pratik And Neha Are Crowned As The New Boss Man And Boss Lady

Furthermore, Neha was also seen sharing some flirty moments with Raqesh as they did a little dancing in the house. Because Pratik and Neha were judges and couldn’t participate in the task, they were seen doing some dance moves in the bathroom before the task started. Neha Bhasin has confused the audience it seems! Crushing on Pratik and Raqesh, both and on the other side, Raqesh and Shamita continue to give some serious couple goals. Today while Shamita was resting on the bed, Raqesh drew a beautiful butterfly on her eye and Shamita was super happy with Raqesh's creativity...who wouldn't be!!!

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up To Shamita Shetty About His Divorce From Ridhi Dogra, His Anxiety Issues

Well, just when we thought everything was going all well, Bigg Boss announced about the punishment task and the scenario inside the house completely flipped. As soon as the housemates started taking names of contestants for the punishment task, the happy-go-lucky climate changed to fuming hot discussion wherein the blaming game just kept getting worse. Boss Lady Neha and Divya again got into an argument as always and guess what! Except for Boss Man and Boss Lady (Pratik Sehejpal and Neha Basin), all contestants (Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal and Muskan Jattana) have been nominated this week.

Because there was no aapsi sehmati for the punishment task, Bigg Boss has punished the entire house. All contestants have been punished to sit on the see saw for one hour. But Raqesh and Shamita have decided not to do the task! Now, will Bigg Boss give the couple another punishment for not agreeing?

Watch India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss OTT Monday - Sunday at 7:00 pm on Voot and Voot Select