Bigg Boss OTT September 6 Highlights: Bigg Boss Dissolves All Connections; Five Housemates Get Nominated

The September 6 morning in Bigg Boss OTT house started on a steamy note for the aww-dorable connection Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, but later they were spotted having some fun moments. Raqesh was colouring his hair and Shamita was just looking at him with her gaze filled with love. The connection is often seen arguing over petty issues but they hug it out as quickly as possible. The strongest trio, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehejpal were seen having a gala time by running around in the house and entertaining the housemates with their mischievous vibes and acts. The Bigg Boss OTT house was surely in a fun mood today until Boss dropped a bomb on the housemates!

Moving on, there were some major changes witnessed in the house. While the contestants were inside the house, the lights went off and out of nowhere a few people covered in PPE kit entered the house, they came picked up the 'Buzzer' which was used to change connection and left. It was clear that the buzzer was of no use now. Bigg Boss dropped a shocker on them which left the connections jaw-dropped. He dissolved all the connections today and every contestant was free to play their own game! Wow, this announcement saw mixed emotions amidst contestants. Some were happy to proceed ahead alone but a few were sad because their connections broke. The game just got more interesting!!

Right after the announcement, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come into the confession room, one at a time and give two names that they want to nominate this week. After every housemate gave their names, then finally result that came out was, except Nishant and Raqesh, all other contestants have been nominated this week which are Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Shamita, Neha and Pratik.

The Voting lines for the 5 nominated contestants will be open till tomorrow night and basis that the top three contestants with the highest votes will be announced as safe and will be taken out of the nomination list. But for the remaining two contestants, the voting lines will be open till mid-week and amidst them whoever gets the least number of votes will be evicted on the same day.

Bigg Boss OTT is going beyond and how!! The sudden twist in the game will see some major consequences and not sure if they all will be good!!