Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Reacts To Zeeshan's Eviction; Says 'Ab Mere Kaleje Mein Thandak Padi Hai'

Recently, Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT house as he pushed Pratik Sehajpal during a fight. Post his eviction, he had shared pictures of bruise marks on his body and several celebrities came out in support of the actor. Now, his ex inmate Urfi Javed has reacted to his eviction.

She feels that his eviction was a fair decision by Bigg Boss as he broke the rules. She also feels that Karma gave it back to him!

It has to be recalled that Zeeshan had dumped Urfi as his connection and chose Divya Agarwal. Because of this Urfi was nominated and later got evicted. After eviction, Urfi was miffed with Zeeshan and wanted to return to Bigg Boss as wild card entry to settle scores with him. However, now that he is evicted she feels relieved.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I just want to say that karma makes you pay in this world only. Jaisi karni waisi bharni. Whatever he did to me, he got it back. Ab mere kaleje mein thandak padi hai. I saw him pushing Pratik. He clearly broke rules and I appreciate Bigg Boss' decision. What is wrong is wrong."

On the other hand, she feels that Pratik is strong contestant of the show as he is getting noticed. Talking about her favourite contestant she said, "I think he is one of the strongest contestants in the house. I don't think he is playing any unfair game and his visibility in the house too is the strongest."