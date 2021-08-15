Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Says ‘Yahan S*x Ho Chuka Hai’; Her Statement Leaves Pratik Sehajpal Stunned; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to make it entertaining. Recently, a clip from the live feed is going viral on social media, in which Urfi Javed can be saying that s*x has happened in Bigg Boss OTT house. Isn't it shocking?

Well, the video is going viral on social media and people are stunned by the statement Urfi made in the house. She said that she saw two people having intercourse on the camera. Pratik Sehajpal heard her statement said, "Kya bol rahi hai yeh?'. To his question, she explained that she saw two monkeys making out on the camera.

Urfi Javed can be seen saying, "Jaisa ki maine aapko bataya yahan s*x ho chuka hai Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein. Pata nahin aapko dikhaya gaya hoga ki nahin." She further added, "Sabko pata hai ye baat nahin batani thi kya. Pratik so rahe the kya jab yahan ye sab ho raha tha. Yahan do bandar jab s*x kar rahe the isne nahin dekha."

We must say, Urfi Javed is very candid and left everyone in splits. Earlier, she caught everyone's attention on the internet, when she was seen wearing a unique dress made of a garbage bag inside the house. The pictures of her in a garbage bag outfit went viral on social media, and fans are wondering about her fashion sense.

Let us tell you, Urfi Javed is nominated along with Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty for the eviction. In tonight's episode, host Karan Johar will reveal the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Stay tuned for more updates!