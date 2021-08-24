Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan's Kumkum Bhagya Co-Stars Come Out In Support For Him After Karan Johar Bashing Him

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT was not a pleasant ride for the contestant and actor Zeeshan Khan. He was bashed by the host and director-producer Karan Johar for his alleged misogynistic comment on contestant Akshara Singh. However, many netizens felt that Karan did not give Zeeshan a chance to defend himself and completely misinterpreted his statements. Not only this but some fans of the show also found KJo's punishment of making Zeeshan sit separately from the rest of the housemates to be extremely harsh. Now the actor's co-stars from the show Kumkum Bhagya have come out in support of him after the episode.

Zeeshan Khan's Kumkum Bhagya co-star and his rumoured girlfriend Reyhna Pandit took to her Instagram story to write, "Zee u have maintained ur dignity in every situation. I know you and I know ur not portraying. What happened yesterday was unfair to you but I know it's gonna make you only stronger. More power to you, sending you lots of love. #zsquad #beautifulmaninsideandout."

Not only this, but actress Aparna Mishra also penned a hard-hitting message in support of the actor. She stated, "I am feeling sad for Zeeshan... to be charged for something and not be allowed to speak is Unfair! Just because Zeeshan is a contestant and his argument was with a girl doesn't mean he's wrong. And then he's not even allowed to speak and share his side... I felt so so bad for him and feel that he needs to be given the respect he deserves. He wasn't wrong in the argument and nor did he cross any line, in fact if anything he was instigated and he kept his patience and didn't retaliate! You have maintained your dignity, Zee!!! We love you Zee... you are a beautiful person inside and out... @westandwithzee #zsquad."

Uttaran actress Tina Dutta also came out in support of Zeeshan Khan. She shared a post on her Instagram story that said, "Right and wrong shouldn't change because of who you are or how much work you have done or how many followers you have or whether you are a male or a female. Right and wrong are like black and white, the colours are definite, then why go into the grey areas? Zeeshan was not wrong and not being given a chance on the weekend episode to even give his side is WRONG! For a girl to get physical, to call names, and yet getaway and for the boy to bear the brunt is not Fair! And then he's not even a chance to speak!!!! You can not think that the audience can not see through, our audience today is smart enough to see what is happening."

Many other netizens have called out Karan Johar for being unfair towards Zeeshan Khan and his connection Divya Agarwal. The fans of Bigg Boss OTT have also been pointing out that Karan is allegedly favouring Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin on the show. Zeeshan along with his co-contestants like Milind Gaba and Moose Jattana were also seen calling Karan a biased host.