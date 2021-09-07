Built In Pain Song: Asim Riaz's Rap Track Is All About His Struggles And Determination

Asim Riaz has finally released his new rap song 'Built In Pain', much to the happiness of his fans. The model-singer had earlier shared the poster of the same leaving his fans excited for its release. The song sees Asim in a fiery and badass avatar wherein he can be seen talking about the obstacles he faced to his path to success.

Talking about the same, Asim Riaz can be seen sporting black attires with a bandana and some neckpieces. The singer can be seen rapping the fiery lyrics of the song while walking down the streets and while driving his car. The lyrics talk about his various struggles on his path to success. Take a look at the track.

Asim Riaz's powerful voice, the hard-hitting lyrics and his compelling expressions may inevitably make 'Built In Pain' strike a chord with music lovers. The song will also make his fans take a look at the hardships and hindrances that he has fought to become the successful person he is today. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up has called the track his dream project.

The song has been crooned by Asim Riaz who has also penned its lyrics. The music of the track has been composed by Charan. The track has been helmed by Jay Singal. The song has also received a shoutout from actress Jacqueline Fernandez who had earlier worked with Asim in the music video 'Mere Ange Main'. Apart from that, TV actor Aly Goni also wished the singer for the same.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz recently paid an emotional tribute to his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and friend Sidharth Shukla who had passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021. The 'Sky High' singer remembered the Balika Vadhu actor by sharing some of their beautiful moments from inside the show. He was also one of the first people to reach Cooper Hospital and at the late actor's funeral. A heartwrenching picture of the model sitting in the rain at the cremation ground broke the hearts of Bigg Boss 13 fans. Netizens started paying ode to their friendship with the hashtag #SidSim.