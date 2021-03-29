Dalljiet Kaur Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19; Says 'It Was Like Waking Up To The Worst Nightmare'

Dalljiet Kaur, who was seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, revealed that she couldn't escape COVID! The actress shared a video with COVID warriors on her Instagram and said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for five days. She called it 'worst nightmare'.

She said that her sister flew down from Delhi to take care of his son. Dalljiet wrote, "Yes, I have not escaped COVID too. Went through it .. quarantined immediately and had to be admitted in Lilavati hospital. Was there for five days. While my sister flew down from delhi to take care of my son (who was negative n fit touch wood), I was being treated by the COVID WARRIORS. I kept asking them how they r not suffocated in the pp kit and how is it that I can see them smiling n happy even in such heavy attire ... and each one of them always said "Ye to humara kaam hai and we are happy serving the patients with the medical help'."

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress further said that she used to get herself tested every time she got cold. The actress added that being 'over paranoid' helped her in early detection and saved her life.

She wrote, "It was like waking up to the worst nightmare of being hit by the virus that looked like would not affect me anymore becaus we assumed "abhi tak to hoke jaa chuka hoga mujhe because I work with so many people" I was very fortunate to have detected the virus on the third day itself as I was "OVER PARANOID" everytime I caught cold. The COVID testing wala guy literally said "mam aap humesha test kara lete ho jaldi isiliye jaldi aapki treatement ho gayi" "logon ko almost eight nine days ke baad pata chalta hai jab infection fael jaata hai andar" well, shayad being paranoid saved my life."

She concluded by revealing the reason for her sharing the post now and also urged people to stay at home and be safe. Dalljiet wrote, "Being an asthama patient it's been scary to be living in today's situation of COVID while working. Anyways, touch wood god is kind, I am already out of quarantine and complete healing already... but I decided to write about this because it's holi tomorrow. And while people are still not understanding the gravity of the scare... I want to appeal to everyone to please stay at home.... please be safe !!!"

Also Read: Amar Upadhyay & His Molkki Co-Star Priyal Mahajan Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death; Sudhanshu & Anagha Console Him