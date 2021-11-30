Disha Parmar Rubbishes Rumours Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Going Off-Air; Says 'An Interesting Track Coming Up'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the popular shows on television. Of late the show that stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles Ram and Priya, respectively, has been hitting the headlines. It was said that it might go off-air soon. However, the rumours have been denied by Nakuul. Now, Disha Parmar has reacted to the same and revealed that an interesting track coming up on the show.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Talks of the show wrapping up are not true. We are shooting for it and there is an interesting track coming up in the show."



On the other hand, a source too echoed the same and confirmed that although Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was supposed to be a finite show, it is not ending in December. The source concluded by saying that there are some interesting twists and turns lined up, and the show ending next month is just a rumour.

Earlier, Disha had said in an interview that she connects with the independent and strong character in her show. She added, "I personally believe that women are inherently more patient and organised. They can multi-task with ease. Women usually have a natural habit of going above and beyond to ensure that everything is taken care of be it her work space or responsibilities at home. Moreover, the way we juggle between work life and home life by making it look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at it."