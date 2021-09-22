Divya Agarwal Learnt About Sidharth's Demise Before Finale; Shamita Says Her Heart Goes Out To His Family

Sidharth Shukla's demise left the entertainment industry in a shock. The 40-year-old actor passed away due to heart attack on September 2. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, who were shocked after learning about his demise, took to social media to offer condolences. Now, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty have reacted to Sidharth's demise.

Divya shared a post on her Instagram story and revealed that she came to know about Sidharth's demise just before finale. She called it 'shocking and numbing'. She also called Sidharth, a shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend. On the other hand, Shamita, who was also shocked after learning the news of his death, shared an Instagram story and called life unpredictable. She said that her heart goes out for his family and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Cartel actress wrote, "Someone rightly said, "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. I heard about Sidharth Shukla's heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing. His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry. A shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend- that's Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don't go away, they always live through our memories and conversations."

She shared another picture of Sidharth and captioned it as, "Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed immensely. Rest in peace."

Shamita wrote, "Words fail me! This news came as such a shock that it took some time to sink in. Such a sweet and charming guy, gone too soon, My heart goes out to his family and Shehnaaz. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Makes one realise how unpredictable life is. Cherish each day. #sidharthshukla #forever."

It has to be recalled that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT house as special guests. They not only had some fun moments with the host Karan Johar, but also with the contestants as well.