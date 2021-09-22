Shehnaaz Gill To Resume Honsla Rakh Shoot Soon? Here's What The Producer Has To Say!

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which stars Diljit Dosanjh. The producers of the film have pinned their hopes on Shehnaaz to resume shoot. However, the actress is not in a good state due to demise of her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. As per TOI report, the makers of the film had originally planned to shoot promotional song on September 15, but had to postpone it as she was not in a position to report to the set.

It is being said that the makers are looking at finalising a date by the end of this month and are hoping that Shehnaaz will be able to shoot for the same.

The producer of the film Diljit Thind wants Shehnaaz to be a part of the song as she is integral part of the film and hopes that she contacts them in a few days.

Diljit Tind was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn't happen because of obvious reasons."

The producer further added, "We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's fans are leaving no stones to support her. They are supporting her and showing immense love on social media. Although it is difficult to get over the loss of the loved one, they are hoping that the actress soon gets back on her feet. They have been trending #HonslaRakh and asking Shehnaaz to stay strong as they are always there with her.