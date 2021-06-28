EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh Says Ishqbaaz Will Always Be Special For Him; Adds 'Will Be Fun To See Season 2'

Ishqbaaz was one of the popular shows on television. The story of three brothers- Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and their loves stories with their partners- Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) respectively had impressed fans. Recently, the show turned five years, and on this special occasion, Kunal spoke to Filmibeat about the show and if he is in touch with his co-stars.

About Ishqbaaz turning five, he told Filmibeat, "The show is really special and will always be. Still people find the episodes fresh and relaxing. Audience enjoy watching us. I feel, the show gave me another level of success in the showbiz. Still many people refer me as Omkara.

When asked if he is still in touch with his co-stars and if he misses shooting with them, he said, "Yes, we all are still in touch, because of COVID, we missed planning a reunion, but we are very much in touch over the calls and chat. I found a new family in them, still we are very close and emotionally connected to each other. I do miss shooting with them."

Season 2 are on trend these days. Would you like Ishqbaaz makers to come up with season 2? "I feel that originals are evergreen. It will be fun to see season 2,"said Kunal.

EXCLUSIVE! Father's Day: Ravi Bhatia, Kunal Jaisingh, Arshi & Other Actors Are All Praise For Their Fathers

When asked if he will be a part of the show if the makers come up with season 2, he said, "I always look to perform a new role. I want to be versatile, but my audience loved Omkara and to keep them entertained, I don't mind to step into the role."

EXCLUSIVE! Ravi Bhatia Says Jodha Akbar Changed His Life; Reveals He Gave 128 Auditions Before Doing ISA

Well, that's so nice of Kunal, we hope the makers come up with Ishqbaaz as we are all missing the Oberoi brothers and their jodis! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.