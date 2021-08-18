Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah Bashes Nishant, Pratik, Akshara & Moose For Age-Shaming Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT is getting 'Over The Top' day by day, all thanks to its amazing contestants. Ever since the show began, Shamita Shetty has been getting hatred from housemates like Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana inside the house. They have seen age-shaming the Bollywood actress.

For the unversed, Akshara Singh compared Shamita Shetty to her mother and stated that she is of her mother's age. Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Moose Jattana left in splits when she said that statement. Well, her comment and their reaction against Shamita didn't go down well with Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah, as she recently bashed them on Twitter.

Kashmera Shah shared a clip, in which Nishant, Akshara, Pratik and Moose can be seen making fun of Shamita Shetty's age. The Vaastav actress tweeted, "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates." (sic)

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

Moreover, Kashmera also stated that she faced the same issue last season when she had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. The diva wrote, "I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination."

I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @karanjohar @justvoot @VootSelect — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

Let us tell you, host Karan Johar praised Shamita Shetty for her performance in the last week. Right now, Shamita is currently paired with Raqesh Bapat, and they have been facing a lot of trouble inside the house. Looks like the duo will have to face a little more as they are the captains of the house this week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss OTT updates!