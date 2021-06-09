Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: Remix Co-Stars Raj Singh Arora, Shweta Gulati And Other TV Celebs Extend Wishes

Telly actor Karan Wahi, who began his journey in the TV show Remix, turned a year older on June 9. On his special day, wishes poured in from fans and several celebs like Asha Negi, Rithivik Dhanjani, Suyyash Rai and others, who wished him on his 35th birthday on social media.

Karan’s Remix co-star Shweta Gulati shared a posted their old picture and penned a sweet note for the actor. She shared, “Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls I know. Wahi I’ve seen you grow into the fine man that you are and I couldn’t be prouder and happier to have worked with you and known you. Humble and grounded. On your birthday I wish you and all the ones you love, good health, happiness and peace. #staycool my Ranvir.”

Meanwhile, Raj Singh Arora also shared a major throwback picture from the show with Karan and wrote, "For some strange reason this picture makes me laugh off it's like we are in some 1980’s Bollywood Time Warp Film. The shirts so Cool Banna, totally Sufi. Happy Birthday.”

Asha Negi wished Karan by sharing pictures with him from a stadium wearing similar jerseys She wrote, "Thank you for being you. Thank you for doing all that you do for humanity, for inspiring us. Thank you for being there always."

Rithvik Dhanjani, who is one of the closest friends of Karan, also shared many pictures of them on his Instagram story and wrote, "Teri Meri Sawaari in this Raampyaari. Aaj ka din will be a burst of memories tere naam!!"

Anita Hassanandani Wishes Best Friend Ekta Kapoor On Her Birthday With An Adorable Note

Karan Wahi's neighbour Suyyash Rai wished the actor in a quirky way by photoshopping a picture of his as a girl. He wrote, "Tumhaare siva kuchh na chaahat karenge, jab tak jiyenge PADOSI rahenge. Happpy bday jaaanu 😘😘😘 @karanwahi , I love u (sic)"

Besides the aforementioned names, several celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Ravi Dubey, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Maneish Paul, Karenvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Kishwer Merchant, Arjun Bijlani and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wished Karan a happy birthday.

Rohanpreet Singh Wishes Neha Kakkar On Her Birthday With A Romantic Note; Shares Midnight Celebration Photo

Karan Wahi began his career with the role of Ranveer Sisodia on the show Remix in 2004. He later appeared in many more popular shows like Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others. The actor was last seen in the 2020 web series, Hundred and also hosted the recent reality show, Indian Pro Music League.