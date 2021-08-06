Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: SHOCKING EVICTION! This Contestant Will Be Getting Eliminated & Not Sayli Kamble?

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show which was premiered in November 2020, will soon end. The finale episode will be aired on August 15 (Independence Day) and it will be a GRAND event. Currently, six contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kambli, Md Danish and Nihal Tauro are fighting for the trophy.

As we revealed earlier, semi-finale too will be a grand event as Karan Johar will be gracing the show. For the Karan Johar special episode, all the six contestants got dressed in Manish Malhotra's designer dressed for performing their acts. In the semi-finale, one contestants will be eliminated. Earlier, there were speculations that Sayli Kambli will be getting eliminated. However, as per the latest reports that are doing the rounds, Shanmukhapriya has been eliminated!

A picture on social media has gone viral which is allegedly from the finale episode. In the picture, Sayli, Arunita, Pawandeep, Nihal and Danish were spotted, however, Shanmukhapriya was missing! In the picture, we can also see, Indian Idol 5 winner Shriram Chandra, famous folk singer Mame Khan.

This picture sparked the speculations that Shanmukhapriya might have been eliminated just before finale. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Indeed all the contestants are talented and deserve to win. They have come so far not just by luck but also because of their hard work. We wish the most-deserved one win the trophy.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who will be gracing the show will be mesmerised by the talent of the singers and was also all praise for the contestants. He even welcomed a few lucky contestants to his Dharma team.

The greatest grand finale will be for 12 hours and more than 30 acts will be performed. Also, many popular celebrities will be gracing the finale episode along with the previous seasons' winners.

Are you excited about the show? Who do you think will win the trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views.