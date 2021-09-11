Is Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Post Sidharth Shukla's Demise? Here's The Truth!

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. The 40-year-old actor's demise left everyone in shock. Apparently, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in a bad state post the actor's demise. The actress was crying inconsolably at Sidharth's final rites. Several speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the actress' health and fans are extremely concerned about the same.

SidNaaz fans shared a screenshot of a chat where in a fan was seen inquiring about her health with Shehnaaz's stylist Ken Ferns. The fan had asked Ken if Shehnaaz was on glucose and the stylist clarified saying, "No."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz, who is with her during the tough times, has been sharing pictures of Sidharth and called him 'Sher'. A couple of days ago, he had shared a picture with Sidharth and captioned it as, "I have learned from u soo much. And i know i will achieve something big like u my bai 🦁 @realsidharthshukla."

Recently, he shared a picture of the late actor and captioned it, "Sabko pyaar krne vala and most kind hearted person our SHER 🦁 @realsidharthshukla," while fans commented by asking him about Shehnaaz's health.

The actress' fans understand her state of mind and have been showing their support. They took to social media to trend 'We Love You Shehnaaz' to support the actress. They mentioned in their tweets that no matter what, they are with Sana.