Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Calls Sidharth Shukla 'Sher' & Father Santokh Singh Remember The Late Actor

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and we still can't believe that he is no more. Fans and celebrities are still sharing heart-touching posts for the late actor. While Shehnaaz Gill is devastated and is not in a state to talk, her brother Shehbaz, who has been along her side during this tough phase, recently shared another post remembering the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Sharing Sidharth's smiling picture from Dance Deewane 3, Shehbaz wrote, "Nothing shakes the smiling heart. @realsidharthshukla SHER APNA." He also shared Sid's picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "SHER."

Also, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh, who revealed that Shehnaaz is devastated, shared a selfie with Sidharth and captioned it as, "Vishwas nahin ho raha Tum hamesha Dil mein rahoge (Unable to believe. You will always remain in our hearts)."

Both of them have also changed their display pictures of their Instagram to Sidharth's pictures.

Meanwhile, recently his family had organised a prayer meet for the late actor yesterday (September 6), which was hosted by Brahma Kumari Sister BK Yogini Didi. the late actor's soul was blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumari sisters.

During the prayer meet Sister Shivani shared how Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla showed her strength. The prayer meet was organised for fans as they along with the family and friends were devastated. They were glad that the family organised it and even praised Rita for being so strong. They even trended #ShurkriyaSidharth and #Ritamaa on Twitter.