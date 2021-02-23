Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Spotted At The Airport; Paparazzi Call Them ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Cupid played its trick on close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin inside the Bigg Boss 14 house after which they soon confessed their feelings for each other. After the show concluded, it seems that the new lovebirds have been spending some quality time with each other. After they were spotted on a shopping spree recently, it seems now that the couple is headed off to Jammu which also happens to be Aly's family home. Aly and Jasmin were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport wherein the two were all smiles for the camera.

Talking about the same, Aly Goni looked handsome in a white t-shirt and blue jeans which he paired up with a green jacket, black glares and a cap. Jasmin Bhasin made way for a pretty sight as she opted for a black top and pants which she paired up with a stylish red mid-cut turtle-neck jacket. The two were all poses for the paparazzi and looked visibly smitten by each other. One of the paparazzi also tells them "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" to which the two could not stop blushing. This adorable moment between the two is nothing less than a treat for their 'JasLy' fans. Take a look at the video of the two at the airport.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are heading off to Jammu to spend some time with Aly's newborn niece. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor's sister Ilham Goni had given birth to a baby girl while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house. However, Aly was given this good news by Bigg Boss during his stint on the show and in one of the episodes before the finale, he had also gotten a chance to see his infant niece nestled in the lap of his mother.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Marriage Plans With Aly Goni: We Need To Figure Out How To Take Things Ahead

Talking about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's newfound romance, Aly has revealed that he wishes to spend some time with Jasmin by taking her out on many dates. The actor had also added that if everything goes well, marriage may be on the cards for them. Speaking to the Times Of India about the same, the actor said, "Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her, Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin's parents for our relationship and marriage." Talking about his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni ended up as the third runner-up in the same.

Also Read: Aly Goni's Brother On His Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin: Don't Know What Is Going On