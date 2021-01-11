Jasmin Bhasin Says She's In Love & Doesn't Mind Getting Married To Aly; Adds That Her Parents Are Okay With It

Jasmin Shocked With Her Eviction, But Happy For Aly

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was sad about my eviction, it was shocking. But then I was very happy for Aly. I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn't want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now."

The Actress Meets Bharti & Haarsh Post Eviction

Post her eviction, she said that she was little low, so she didn't go home, but went to her friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house. She felt lighter after meeting them. She also said that she had chhole bhature and mutton biryani.

‘Why Will My Parents Have Any Problem With Our Relationship?’

About her parent's remarks, she said, "My parents were misunderstood. They asked me to focus on my game, jo bhi kaha unhone woh game ke liye kaha. Why will my parents have any problem with our relationship? I have had a discussion with them and they are very happy."

Jasmin Has Fallen In Love; Doesn’t Mind Marrying Aly This Year

She further said, "I have fallen in love and it's a beautiful feeling. I don't mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me."