Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Believes Rashami Slammed Aly Because Of Her; Rashami Responds By Rubbishing Her Claims

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, former contestant Rashami Desai was seen entering the house to support her friend Vikas Gupta during the family task. The BB 13 finalist was seen boosting Vikas’s morale whilst reminding everyone that the 'Mastermind’ tag was given to him by none other than Bigg Boss.

During her short visit, the actress also slammed Aly Goni for bringing up personal grudges from outside into the game. For the unversed, Aly had accused Vikas of favouring his friends in the industry. However, Rashami’s advice did not go down well with Jasmin Bhasin as she was later seen telling Aly that Rashami only slammed him because of her.

Jasmin told him, “I felt like laughing when Rashami talked about personal grudges! Apna pura season to Sidharth ka khoon choos ke nikala tha (She spent her entire season harassing Sidharth Shukla). Aur usne tujhe to mere chakkar me bola, tu sahi ja raha hai, teri behen bhi to bol ke gayi (Rashami said those things to you because she doesn't like me, even your sister told you that you are playing well).”

And now, post the episode’s telecast, Rashami has reacted to Jasmin’s claims by rejecting them. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player." (sic)

Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player. — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 9, 2021

Rashami also tweeted a sweet message for her friend Vikas that said, "Stay strong and fight your way to the top! Show them what a true mastermind is and always remember, I know you’ll make it through!@lostboy54 Don’t give up, don’t quit! Hundred points symbol #BigBoss14 #RashamiDesai #Rashamians #ImMagicalSparklesMermaidUnicorn face #VikasGupta."

