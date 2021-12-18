Jaya Bhattacharya On How She Dealt With Gossip About Her Marriage, Personal Life & False Bankruptcy Reports

Jaya Bhattacharya, who is seen in Thapki Pyar Ki 2, was in the news for false bankruptcy reports. Last year, she had become victim of a death hoax. Recently, in an interview with TOI, the actress spoke about how she dealt with rumours about her marriage, personal life and false bankruptcy reports.

Regarding how she dealt with gossip about marriage and personal life, she said that instead of asking how she is surviving, they were interested in is marriage. She also added that people even asked her if she had done abortion.

Jaya was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "People who visited me in Mumbai would gossip about me. Oh we heard you got married, they kept asking me. I was angry at that time that people are not asking how I am surviving, do I have work or money to eat food, all they are interested in is marriage. People even asked me if I've done abortion. They are just useless people and they are only interested in gossip. I realised very early on in life that I can't be unhappy reading or listening to these rumours. I was contributing towards their life by being an object about whom they could gossip. It stopped bothering me."

About false bankruptcy rumours, she said that random people would message her on WhatApp to offer her money.

She added, "But when the bankruptcy rumours went around, it was very difficult. I was going through a very tough time as my mother was on a ventilator for 6 days." She revealed that a lady journalist called her and the first thing she said was that we heard that your mother is dead. These words hurt the actress.

Jaya said, "After that news went viral I was so scared of even looking at my WhatsApp because random people were messaging me asking if I need money they can help. There were also people who told me if I didn't need money, I could meet them in person. I was scared. I made a standard message that I have money and I've not gone bankrupt. I actually had money which I had made from Thapki season 1. I was in fact saving money to buy my own shelter for stray animals."