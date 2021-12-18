Bigg Boss 15: Salman Slams Ritesh; Lashes Out At Abhijit & Says 'Jab Mein Yahan Par Hun Dhang Se Baito'

A lot of things happened during this week in Bigg Boss 15 house. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Rashami Desai and Ritesh-Rakhi's fight to Abhijeet Bichukale disrespecting women and asking Devoleena for a kiss! Fans have been waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar to know how Salman Khan will react!

Well, the promos of this Weekend Ka Vaar are out and Salman Khan is seen lashing out at Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale.

Ritesh has been fighting with Rakhi and he has been shutting her down from advising him. Ritesh's behaviour towards Rakhi has hurt her and viewers are not happy with him. Salman will be addressing the same issue this weekend.

In the first promo, Salman Khan is slamming Ritesh and tells him that even big people do not talk to their wives like how you are doing. He asks Rakhi as to why is she even tolerating this. He then asks Ritesh, who even knew him and what is the use of such education. He then goes on to warn Ritesh that if he behaves the same way with Rakhi, the outcome will not be good!

Also, when Rakhi expresses her concern that Ritesh might leave her and go if she raises her voice, Salman asks if she is going to tolerate this forever.

Also, Abhijit has been hitting the headlines for his misbehaviour towards Devoleena. During a task, he crossed limits and asked her to kiss him! Because of the same, there was huge fight between the duo and Rashami had told to Devoleena, "Agar ugli dogi toh haant toh pakdega he." This didn't go down well with Devoleena, who in turn got into huge argument with her as well.

Salman will also be addressing Abhijit and Devoleena's issue. In the second promo, he can be seen lashing out at him after asking housemates' views. Shamita, Rashami and Umar slammed Abhijit, who wanted to give his view on it. Salman shut him down, but Abhijit went on to say that it was his stratergy. Salman slams him by asking if asking for kiss was his stratergy. The host then tells him that he can't disrespect women.

SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh's First Wife Says He Used To Beat Her; Reveals He's With Her For Money

Bigg Boss 15 December 17 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant And Husband Ritesh's Conversation Turns Into A Fight

He asks how he can sit in style when everyone is slamming him. To this, he said that it is his style. Salman again shut him down by saying, "Yeh yahain par nahi chalega. Bichukale... Jab mein yaha par hoon, dhang se baito (This doesn't work here. When I am here, sit properly)."