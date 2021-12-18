Imlie Actor Fahmaan Khan Reveals His Character Will Bring Twists & Turns In Imlie & Aditya's Lives

Fahmaan Khan, who was last seen in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Imlie. The actor plays the role of Aryan in the show and he has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance. While talking to TOI, the actor spoke about his character in the show and revealed if he had any apprehensions about entering a show which already has established leads.

Talking about his character, he said it has a lot of layers. He added that his entry will bring twists and turns in Imlie and Aditya's lives.



Fahmaan was quoted by TOI as saying, "My character will bring twists and turns in the life of Imlie, Aditya and Tripathi Parivaar. I decided to accept this role because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses. With this show, I will be back on TV after a gap of a few weeks. When Imlie was offered to me, it was too good an opportunity to refuse because. Gul Khan is one of the well-known producers in the TV industry and the show too is doing pretty well on TV, so there was really no reason to say no."

He further added, "When I heard about my character, it was completely fresh for me, so I basically didn't ask about how much time I am going to be there on the show. Actually, nothing is certain on TV and everything ultimately depends on the ratings. I have been told that later in the serial I am going to have a love track with the female lead, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, so I am assuming that my track is going to be there for a decent time if all cards are played well."

When asked if he had any apprehensions about entering a show which already has established leads, he said that although initially, he asked himself why to enter already existing show, but later he realised that the character will be different from those he played in the past. Also, now he is not stuck on playing only a lead concept and don't intend to do TV but wants to explore other mediums as well like the web.

Imlie Aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan On Shooting Viral Car Scene: Was Little Scared & Also Found It Funny

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Talking about his personal life, he said that he is 'happily single' and is not ready for a relationship at the moment. He added that he is married to his work. He further added that he just got out of a relationship a year back. He concluded by saying that he is trying to make a way in television, and doesn't have time to be in a relationship.