Kumkum Bhagya's Casting Director Wants To Cast Sidharth & Shehnaaz If There's A Reboot Or Sequel

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the top shows on television. Abhi and Pragya's is most-loved jodi by fans. Well, for this we must firstly thank the casting agencies as they find the perfect cast for the show. Shadman Khan, a renowned name in the casting world, is the reason we are enjoying the romance of the beautiful pair Abhi and Pragya aka Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The casting director wants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Kumkum Bhagya's reboot or sequel. Read on to know why.

As per Tellychakkar report, not just Kumkum Bhagya, he has also done casting for famous television shows namely Half Marriage, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Laal Ishq, and many more.

In a fun chat with the entertainment portal, Shadman revealed that he wishes to cast the now most popular jodi- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Kumkum Bhagya reboot or sequel.

He said, "I would love to cast Sidharth and Shehnaaz if Kumkum Bhagya plans on a sequel or reboot with a different cast, as their personalities match the characters Abhi and Pragya."

No doubt that Sidharth and Shehnaaz look super good together, their music videos are the proof for the same.

Well, Sidnaaz fans will be extremely happy if they are roped in for any show for that matter.

Meanwhile, Shadman said that casting for a web show is more challenging than TV and films, as the web focuses more on realistic characters. He also said that he was way beyond happy with its casting of his web series Nail Polish.