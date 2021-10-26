Mohsin Khan Has BIG Plans Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Will He Collaborate With Rajan Shahi Again?

Mohsin Khan, who became popular with his role Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is celebrating his birthday today (October 26). The actor is one of the most-loved actors on television. However, recently, his character in YRKKH ended as the show is headed towards generation leap. Fans are already missing him and are upset that they won't get to watch him on-screen anymore! However, recently, the actor shared a picture in which he was seen shooting and captioned it as, "something coming up." The actor has kept it as surprise for his fans.

Meanwhile, Bollywoodlife report suggests that the actor had been planning about his future before his exit itself and he had kept the producer Rajan Shahi informed. The report also suggests that he is considering OTT project as it might help him break his 'Kartik' image.

A source close to the actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The actor was feeling that since he is playing Kartik for so long, it will limit the kind of roles that will come his way in the future. Therefore, quitting the show came at the right time. Mohsin had started reaching out to various producers almost 6-8 months ago. He had kept producer Rajan Shahi in the know of his plans and everything went on smoothly, with his exit making way for a new storyline which only takes the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to a new, exciting level."

The source further revealed, "Mohsin and Rajan Shahi have plans for another slice-of-life family drama that the producer is planning and Mohsin will have an important and powerful part in that. However, things are at a nascent stage right now."

As per the report, since Mohsin watches a lot of OTT content and is impressed with the kind of movies and web series that are being made on digital, he feels that doing an OTT project will help him detach from the Kartik image and showcase his versatility. Apparently, OTT is something that's on his priority right now.