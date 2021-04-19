Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Reveals Their Two-Month-Old Son Was Diagnosed With Bilateral Inguinal Hernia

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh embraced parenthood this year in February by welcoming a baby boy. The couple recently also shared a glimpse of baby Sufi on their respective social media handles.

Now, Jankee has revealed that their son Sufi was diagnosed with Bilateral Inguinal Hernia, three weeks ago. She penned a heart-wrenching post about how she had to prepare the little one for the surgery. Jankee shared a beautiful picture with son Sufi and wrote, “3 weeks ago, our little 'Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Despite it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo surgery under general anaesthesia broke my heart.”

The singer further opened up about how she prepared for the next three nights for Sufi’s procedure. Jankee mentioned that the baby had to fast for four hours before and two hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anaesthesia. She then revealed how she trained baby Sufi by monitoring his eating and sleep patterns until the day of the surgery. Jankee shared, “My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk.”

Nakuul’s wife also mentioned details from the day of surgery and reveals, “Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk.”

Jankee expressed amazement at how her baby boy waited patiently for seven hours in total before getting his feed. She concluded her note with a piece of advice for parents. Check out the full post made by Jankee below:

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta reacted to the post and called his wife and baby boy “My Champions”. Many fans and TV celebs such as Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyesh Rai, Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Harshdeep Kaur among others also sent lots of love to the little one in the comments.

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla, Karan Patel And Nakuul Mehta Express Disagreement With The Imposed Lockdown Restrictions

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta-Jankee & Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Reveal Names Of Their Babies; Share Adorable Pictures