Neetu Kapoor To Be Seen In The Next Promo Of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei? Deets Inside

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei has been keeping the audience on the edge of their seats since its recent launch. The show has an impressive and engaging narrative describing the heartfelt bond of a mother-daughter duo who are passionate about dance. Recently, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty made a glamorous entry with a special promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei! If industry reports are to be believed, we might see another yesteryear Superstar in the next promo!

As per well-placed industry sources, the makers are supposedly planning to rope in Bollywood’s legendary actor Neetu Kapoor for their next promo. If this happens, it will truly be phenomenal!

Did You Know? Paridhi Sharma Learned This 'Skill' For Her New Show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei!

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Sudha Chandran's Cameo In The Show?

As per a well-informed industry source, "Neetu Kapoor is truly a legend! Over the years, her charm and acting skills have earned her a special place in the hearts of the audience. We all know how Mithun Sir's entry in the show has created magic and the makers seem to plan another bang with this move. According to the latest buzz, the makers are mostly planning to rope in Neetu Ji, however, things are yet to be finalised.”.

Watch Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei from Monday - Saturday at 6 PM only on Star Plus