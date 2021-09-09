Neetu Kapoor To Be Seen In The Next Promo Of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei? Deets Inside

Chikoo
Ki
Mummy
Durr
Kei
has
been
keeping
the
audience
on
the
edge
of
their
seats
since
its
recent
launch.
The
show
has
an
impressive
and
engaging
narrative
describing
the
heartfelt
bond
of
a
mother-daughter
duo
who
are
passionate
about
dance.
Recently,
legendary
actor
Mithun
Chakraborty
made
a
glamorous
entry
with
a
special
promo
of
Chikoo
Ki
Mummy
Durr
Kei!
If
industry
reports
are
to
be
believed,
we
might
see
another
yesteryear
Superstar
in
the
next
promo!
As
per
well-placed
industry
sources,
the
makers
are
supposedly
planning
to
rope
in
Bollywood’s
legendary
actor
Neetu
Kapoor
for
their
next
promo.
If
this
happens,
it
will
truly
be
phenomenal!
As
per
a
well-informed
industry
source,
"Neetu
Kapoor
is
truly
a
legend!
Over
the
years,
her
charm
and
acting
skills
have
earned
her
a
special
place
in
the
hearts
of
the
audience.
We
all
know
how
Mithun
Sir's
entry
in
the
show
has
created
magic
and
the
makers
seem
to
plan
another
bang
with
this
move.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
makers
are
mostly
planning
to
rope
in
Neetu
Ji,
however,
things
are
yet
to
be
finalised.”.
