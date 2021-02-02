Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Dance To Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dil Chori’ Song; Love Birds’ Old Video Goes Viral

Rahul Vaidya is considered as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer is often seen arguing with other housemates like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. But apart from that, the contestant managed to make headlines for his relationship with TV actress Disha Parmar. For the unversed, Rahul had proposed to Disha on national television, and since then, his fans can't keep calm to see them together after the show.

Amidst all, lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's old video from an event is going viral on the internet. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing to Kartik Aaryan's popular song 'Dil Chori' from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In the video, Rahul and Disha can be seen doing the hook step of the song and we must say, they are looking adorable together.

Rahul Vaidya is looking dapper in a violet kurta and pyjama while Disha Parmar looks stunning in a light green salwar kameez. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry. Meanwhile, Disha's name has been dragged inside the house during many arguments. Recently, when Nikki Tamboli argued with Rahul, she said that the singer doesn't even respect his own girlfriend.

Disha prefers not to react to such comments. However, when fans asked her if she is entering the Bigg Boss 14 house to support Rahul, the actress said that she is not comfortable being a part of the show. For the unversed, after Rahul's proposal, reports state that the couple might tie the knot after the show gets over. Rahul Vaidya's mother also hinted about the preparations of their marriage. Let's see what happens in future!

Also Read : Disha Parmar Rules The Internet For Giving A Hilarious Reply To Fans After They Ask Her To Charge For BB 14

Also Read : Disha Parmar Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll For Slamming Her Over BF Rahul Vaidya's Actions In Bigg Boss 14