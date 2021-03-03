Rahul Vaidya Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan For His Humility; Calls Him A Great Guy (Viral Video)

Rahul Vaidya has been hitting the headlines ever since his Bigg Boss 14 stint began. Recently, a video of the Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen praising Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for his humility and good manners.

In the 2-minute-long video shared by fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul can be seen narrating an incident when he visited a lounge at St Regis and saw Aryan Khan waiting outside as he was not allowed to enter the lounge because of security reasons. He said Aryan had no airs about being SRK's son and patiently waited outside. He further added that Aryan had no arrogance and called him a great guy.

Rahul said, "I met this very charming and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. The reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge, obviously because of security reasons. It is common things - hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen (such things happen). He was so patiently standing there.

The singer further added, "He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan's son. I think it was his friend's birthday and he had come to wish his friend. He patiently came in. Amazing aura, young bright looking kid. All the best Aryan, you are a great guy. It was pleasure to meet you. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says 'Mufasa ka beta'. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance."

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently enjoying the best time of his life with family and his fiancée Disha Parmar.

