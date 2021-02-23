Rahul Vaidya Reveals When He Realised He Was In Love With Disha; Answers If He’s Getting Married In June

Although Rahul Vaidya's journey was bumpy in the Bigg Boss 14 house, it was remarkable. He won million of hearts and was declared the first runner-up. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he had proposed actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar and the latter had also visited the house and accepted his proposal. Many had called his proposal to Disha a PR strategy to hog some limelight. But the singer denied it saying he would never fake his special emotions for votes or strategy. Rahul's mother had also revealed that they are preparing for the couple's wedding which will happen in June. In an interview with TOI, Rahul revealed when he realised he was in love with Disha and also spoke about his wedding with her.

Revealing when he realised his love for Disha and why he proposed on national television, he said, "I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, girl Disha in my life, why not marry her. So that's why I proposed to her on national television. She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha (But even she didn't think it will be so special)."

The singer also said that when Disha came to meet him on the show with all the band baaja in the background, it was one of the special moments apart from his re-entry in the house.

His mother Geeta Vaidya had revealed that his and Disha's wedding will be in June. When asked if it is true, he said, "If my mother has said that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together we will have the discussion about marriage. You all will definitely come for the wedding and you will get to know."

