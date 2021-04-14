Rahul Vaidya Reveals First Poster Of His New Single Madhanya With Ladylove Disha Parmar

The wait is finally over for all the die-hard Rahul Vaidya fans as the singer has finally unveiled the first poster of his upcoming single with ladylove Disha Parmar. The song is titled 'Madhanya' and is all set to release on April 18, 2021. Needless to say, the first poster of the same will further raise the excitement for the release of the song.

Talking about the same, the poster has Rahul and Disha in their wedding attires. While the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up can be seen in his embellished sherwani, his ladylove looks lovely in pink bridal attire. Rahul can be seen embracing Disha in his arms in a loving manner and their off-screen chemistry can be seen well reflected on the poster. The two can be seen posing against the backdrop of a wedding venue.

Sharing the same, Rahul captioned the poster stating, "Presenting to you the poster of our song "Madhanya" that you guys have been waiting for. From our hearts to yours ... " the wedding love song" arrives on 18th April. can't wait for you'll to see and hear it." From the looks of it, the song can be touted to be a romantic ballad that will speak of a couple's relationship culminating into marriage. Take a look at the same.

Talking about the track 'Madhanya', it has been crooned by Rahul and singer Asees Kaur. The music has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George. The music video has been directed by Rajan Bir while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. This will also mark the couple's second music video together. The two were earlier seen in the music video 'Yaad Teri.'

Meanwhile, both Rahul and Disha had shared a BTS picture of themselves in their wedding attires from the song. The picture itself sent all their 'Dishul' fans into a frenzy and they could not wait for the release of the first look of the track. Apart from that, many pictures and videos from the song had gone viral on social media earlier. Many fans and their close industry friends also mistook them to have got hitched secretly due to their looks from the song.