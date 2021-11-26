Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Is Scared Girls Would Fall For Her Husband As He Is Good Looking

Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. In a recent interview, Rakhi had said that she will come back to the reality show every year. She had also said that Bigg Boss has changed her life and it revived her career. She is also determined to lift the trophy this time.

Now, in a latest interview with Indian Express, Rakhi said that she is excited and happy that her husband agreed to do the show, but is scared that girls would fall for him as he is good looking, educated and rich. She also added that he looks exactly like 'Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor'.

About her husband's entry, she said, "I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let's see how it goes."

In the previous season, fans enjoyed her chemistry with Abhinav Shukla, when asked this time it will be restricted entertainment from her side as her husband will be in the house, she said, "I don't think I would like to comment on this. Honestly, we might say a lot right now but what if that doesn't transpire on the show. I had told Salman sir that I am married and there's no scope of love last time when I came. However, I did fall for Abhinav. I will be able to gauge my feelings once I am inside the house."

Rakhi doesn't want to spoil any contestants' game or seek revenge as she believes 'everyone can co-exist and together create an enjoyable season for fans'.

Meanwhile, makers released a promo of wild card entries- Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. In the video, Rakhi looks at the camera and says, "Baar baar aaplogon ne mujhe jhootha kaha, ki meri shaadi nahi hui. Maine kaha tha na ki Ritesh, mere pati, ayenge yahaan par. Toh main aa gayi hoon, Ritesh, apne pati, ko lekar."

Rakhi welcomes her husband with aarti. She also dances to the song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya', as he enters with his face hidden under sehra.