Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Is Scared Girls Would Fall For Her Husband As He Is Good Looking
Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. In a recent interview, Rakhi had said that she will come back to the reality show every year. She had also said that Bigg Boss has changed her life and it revived her career. She is also determined to lift the trophy this time.
Now, in a latest interview with Indian Express, Rakhi said that she is excited and happy that her husband agreed to do the show, but is scared that girls would fall for him as he is good looking, educated and rich. She also added that he looks exactly like 'Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor'.
About her husband's entry, she said, "I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let's see how it goes."
In
the
previous
season,
fans
enjoyed
her
chemistry
with
Abhinav
Shukla,
when
asked
this
time
it
will
be
restricted
entertainment
from
her
side
as
her
husband
will
be
in
the
house,
she
said,
"I
don't
think
I
would
like
to
comment
on
this.
Honestly,
we
might
say
a
lot
right
now
but
what
if
that
doesn't
transpire
on
the
show.
I
had
told
Salman
sir
that
I
am
married
and
there's
no
scope
of
love
last
time
when
I
came.
However,
I
did
fall
for
Abhinav.
I
will
be
able
to
gauge
my
feelings
once
I
am
inside
the
house."
Rakhi doesn't want to spoil any contestants' game or seek revenge as she believes 'everyone can co-exist and together create an enjoyable season for fans'.
Meanwhile, makers released a promo of wild card entries- Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. In the video, Rakhi looks at the camera and says, "Baar baar aaplogon ne mujhe jhootha kaha, ki meri shaadi nahi hui. Maine kaha tha na ki Ritesh, mere pati, ayenge yahaan par. Toh main aa gayi hoon, Ritesh, apne pati, ko lekar."
Rakhi welcomes her husband with aarti. She also dances to the song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya', as he enters with his face hidden under sehra.