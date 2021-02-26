Rakhi Sawant’s Ailing Mother Jaya Sawant Is Sad As Her Daughter Didn’t Win Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is currently in hospital as she is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist's mother recently underwent a chemotherapy session in a Mumbai hospital. After learning about her critical condition, many celebrities and fans of Rakhi Sawant sent wishes to her and are praying for her mother's speedy recovery.

Amidst all, Rakhi's mother Jaya Sawant recently had a candid chat with Times of India from the hospital, in which she talked about Bigg Boss 14 and her daughter. Jaya is very sad as her daughter didn't win the show. She said, "Yes, I watched as much as I could. I was very happy that she was participating but I was very sad that she didn't win."

Now, after Bigg Boss 14, Jaya Sawant has expressed her wish to see Rakhi and her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15. Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant's mother has so far undergone three chemotherapy sessions, and yet to undergo three more. Coming back to Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Rakhi left the show by taking Rs 14 lakh cash.

When Salman Khan asked the diva about her decision, she said that she wants to use it for her mother's treatment. Recently, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth met Rakhi's mother in the hospital. Earlier, Jaya Sawant had expressed her disappointment when Rubina Dilaik had thrown soap water on Rakhi.

She had even asked the makers to let Rakhi come out of the house. Currently, Rakhi Sawant is taking care of her mother, and her fans are praying for Jaya Sawant's speedy recovery.

