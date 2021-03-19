Rakhi Sawant Says ‘I Feel Proud Of Being Called An Item Girl’

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant tried her luck in acting but it didn't work in her favour. However, the diva shot to fame with her solid dance moves in various dance numbers (also called as item numbers) of some of the popular films in Bollywood. In entertainment industry, the actresses who feature in item songs are considered as 'item girls'. Well, many a times, actresses do express their disappointment over the term 'item', which is derogatory in many senses.

However, Rakhi Sawant doesn't feel it is derogatory and thinks that it has only given her fame and recognition. For the unversed, Rakhi has featured in some of the popular dance numbers like 'Khula Hai Mera Pinjara' from Joru Ka Ghulam, 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' from Chura Liya Hai Tumne, 'Dekhta Hai Tu Kya' from Krazzy 4 and so on.

In an interview with Spotboye, Rakhi Sawant said that people should not call use the term 'item girl'. She said instead they should call them 'item bomb', as they are special for the film. People have only given them this name, and whenever the lead actress fails to impress the audience, makers put item numbers to save the film. "I feel these songs are really important and I love to do 'item songs'. In fact, I feel proud of being called an 'item girl'. I came here to become a heroine but that didn't happen and I became an 'item girl' which has helped me till here," Rakhi Sawant said.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Elli AvrRam expressed her disappointment with the term 'item girl' after the release of her dance number 'Har Fun Maula' with Aamir Khan for the film, Koi Jaane Na. On the other hand, fans can't stop praising Rakhi Sawant for her honesty.

Talking about her professional life, she will next be seen in the web series Tawaif - Bazaar E Husn. She is currently busy shooting for the same in Mumbai.

