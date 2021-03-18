Rakhi Sawant Slams Paparazzi For Not Wearing Mask Amid The Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai [Video]

Rakhi Sawant has always been managing to catch everyone's attention with her funny actions. But this time, the controversial diva indeed educated people and spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist was spotted in the city in her gym outfit. The shutterbugs followed her to the lift and asked some funny questions. The video went viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising Rakhi for spreading awareness amid the surge in Coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The video shows Rakhi Sawant standing in an elevator in a pink gym outfit. One of the camerapersons compliments her for looking beautiful in pink. During the conversation, Rakhi's mask slips down, and she panics. Later, she quickly puts on her mask and slams the paparazzi for not wearing a mask. Rakhi Sawant particularly asked them to wear a mask on daily basis, as the Maharashtra government is urging everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

For the unversed, the second wave of COVID-19 has already hit the state, as the cases are rising rapidly. Coming back to Rakhi Sawant, the actress' mother Jaya Sawant was hospitalized, and she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Notably, her friends from the industry like Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Kavita Kaushik and others visited the Mumbai hospital to meet Rakhi's mother.

Let us tell you, Rakhi Sawant took Rs 14 lakh cash and left the race to lift the trophy in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. When Salman Khan asked her about the same, the Main Hoon Na actress said that she will use the money for her mother's treatment. Interestingly, the actor praised her for the same and wished her luck.

